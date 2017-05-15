Portland man reported missing is home

PORTLAND — Benvindo Nzau, 39, a resident of Washington Avenue, came home almost four weeks after he was reported missing.

“He returned home sometime this weekend. He is safe and unharmed,” Police Lt. Robert Martin said Monday.

Nzau had last been seen around April 20 by his roommate, and police had feared for his mental well-being following his disappearance. Earlier in the month, he was found in the Androscoggin County town of Wales, where he told emergency responders he was walking to Canada.

Following his recent disappearance, police said it was possible Nzau was trying to get to Texas, where he has at least one family member.