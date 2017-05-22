Portland man indicted on charges related to alleged hate incident

PORTLAND — The man police arrested earlier this year in connection with an alleged hate crime against several Casco Bay High School students has been indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury.

Jamie Hoffman, 20, was indicted on two counts of assault, which are Class D misdemeanors, and one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

The assault charges carry a possible penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,000, while the criminal threatening charge carries a possible penalty of up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

An indictment is a determination that enough evidence exists to prosecute, not a finding of guilt.

When police initially arrested Hoffman for allegedly using racial slurs and physically accosting four black students at the bus stop Jan. 27, they also charged him with interfering with the constitutional and civil rights of his victims.

That charge has since been dropped in favor of a civil complaint filed by the Maine attorney general’s office in mid-April.