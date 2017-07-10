Portland man indicted for thefts from vintage Rolls Royce

PORTLAND — A man accused of stealing items from a vintage Rolls Royce in May has been indicted on theft and drug-related charges.

Kevin A. Roenisch, 37, of 21 Merrill St., was indicted July 7 by a Cumberland County grand jury on two counts of burglary, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and one count each of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, it is a determination enough evidence exists for a trial to proceed.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said Roenisch was arrested early on May 13 following a burglary complaint on Casco Street. As police searched him, they found items, including the hood ornament, from a 1913 Rolls Royce.

Later that morning, the burglary of a storage trailer at a parking lot off Brown Street was reported by the Maine Historical Society. Inside the trailer was the Rolls Royce.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department logs, Roenisch remains in the Cumberland County Jail.