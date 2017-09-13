Portland man indicted for alleged assault on daughter

PORTLAND — A Highland Street resident was indicted Sept. 8 by a Cumberland County grand jury on charges related to an alleged assault on his 8-week-old daughter.

Brandon Coleman, 29, faces two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of assault on a minor, Police Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. It is a determination enough evidence exists to prosecute.

The alleged attack occurred July 1 at Coleman’s apartment around 7 p.m. Coleman’s daughter was taken to Maine Medical Center and “the subsequent investigation determined that she was seriously injured and was the victim of an assault,” Martin said. The baby is recovering from her injuries, according to officials.

Coleman was arrested Sept. 12 and is being held at Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 bond, Martin said.

