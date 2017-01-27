Portland driver faces charges after colliding with Amtrak Downeaster

PORTLAND — A city man faces charges after he drove into the Amtrak Downeaster at the crossing on Brighton Avenue near St. John Street Friday morning around 8 a.m.

Derso Mekonen, 56, whose address was not released, allegedly pulled around a row of stopped vehicles in an attempt to beat the train, Lt. Robert Martin said.

Two children, ages 5 and 9, were in the 2008 Nissan Sentra with Mekonen. The children were unhurt, but Martin said Mekonen was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported by passengers aboard the train.

The Boston-bound Downeaster, train No. 682, was able to stop quickly, but the front end of the Nissan was hit as the sedan was pushed away from the tracks. The vehicle came to rest just off Brighton Avenue in front of the crossing gate.

Traffic was diverted from Brighton Avenue for about two hours, but the street had reopened by 10 a.m., Martin said.

The accident remained under investigation, but Martin said the severity of the charges could lead to Mekonen’s arrest, instead of a summons.

Amtrak reported the Downeaster was running about 40 minutes late.

David Harry can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 110 or dharry@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidHarry8.

A 2008 Nissan Sentra that struck the Amtrak Downeaster on Brighton Avenue in Portland on Jan. 27 was pushed off the street and away from the railroad tracks.

Police investigate the Jan. 27 collision in Portland between a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by Derso Mekonen and the Amtrak Downeaster. Mekonen faces charges for allegedly trying to beat the train through the Brighton Avenue crossing.

Two children, ages 5 and 9, were unhurt Jan. 27 after a car driven by Derso Mekonen struck the Amtrak Downeaster as it crossed Brighton Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said Mekonen pulled around stopped vehicles to beat the train through the crossing.