Portland man charged in West End store robbery

PORTLAND — A city man faces several charges after his arrest Tuesday morning for allegedly robbing the Cumberland Farms store at 49 Pine St.

Garlrenice S. Tek, 27, whose address was not released, was arrested near 705 Congress St., minutes after the store was held up around 4:18 a.m., Police Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

Tek was on foot and matched the description provided by the store clerk, Martin said.

The clerk told police he was approached by a knife-wielding suspect who demanded cash. An undisclosed amount of money was taken before the suspect allegedly threatened the clerk again and poked him with the knife, Martin said.

Tek was charged with robbery, assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and theft by unauthorized taking. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail.