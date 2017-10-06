Portland man charged in Washington Avenue accident

PORTLAND — A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries Thursday night after he was hit by a car at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Presumpscot Street.

Police Maj. James Sweatt said the man was hit around 8:15 p.m. His name and address have not been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

Sweatt said city resident Jose Rodriguez-Arriaga, 22, was issued a criminal summons on a charge of operating without a license for driving the 2008 Saab model 92 that struck the victim.