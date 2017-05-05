Portland man charged in stabbing of cab driver

PORTLAND — Police said a city taxi driver was in stable condition at Maine Medical Center on Friday after being stabbed early in the morning.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said the unidentified driver, a 60-year-old male, was stabbed in the neck and hand at 1:41 a.m. in the parking lot of PT’s Showclub at 200 Riverside St.

City resident Justin Kristiansen, 30, who had ridden in the cab from downtown Portland, was arrested by Westbrook Police near 55 Riverside St. He was charged with elevated aggravated assault for the alleged attack, for which a motive has not been determined, Martin said.

Martin thanked witnesses, Westbrook Police and Maine State Police for the information and assistance that led to the “quick capture.”