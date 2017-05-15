Portland man charged for going on a 'Rolls' with thefts

PORTLAND — A city man faces multiple charges in connection to a May 13 burglary spree that involved a vintage luxury car.

Kevin Roenisch, 37, of 21 Merrill St., was arrested at 5:59 a.m. May 13, according to police logs. Lt. Robert Martin said he was initially arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment on Casco Street.

When officers searched his backpack, Martin said they found items from a 1913 Rolls Royce, including the “Flying Lady” ornament from atop the car’s radiator.

The car, which once belonged to the granddaughter of poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, was in a storage trailer off Brown Street and set to go on display at the Maine Historical Society.

Martin said police had not yet received a complaint about the theft, but charged Roenisch with more offenses when the incident was called in.

Roenisch was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking.

