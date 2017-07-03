Portland library adds rooftop solar panels

PORTLAND — The Portland Public Library is taking a step toward sustainability with installation of 27 solar panels on the roof of the main library at 5 Monument Square.

The project was funded by the Spillway Fund, which “seeks to help preserve and protect the natural environment of southern and midcoast Maine,” according to a library press release.

“The installation this Saturday (was) also timely, given the city of Portland’s commitment to sustainability and the City Council’s recent action to sign the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda in accordance with the Paris Climate Accord,” library Executive Director Sarah Campbell said.

Campbell said the library also plans educational offerings around the installation and to allow patrons to monitor the impact of the solar panels.