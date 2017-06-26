Portland July 4 celebration set for Eastern Promenade

PORTLAND — More than 50,000 people are expected on the Eastern Promenade Tuesday, July 4, for the eighth annual Independence Day Stars & Stripes Spectacular.

The privately funded celebration will feature performances by vocalist Susie Pepper and the Portland Symphony Orchestra in the “Patriotic Pops” show. The concert begins at 7:40 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:35 p.m.

Street closures on Munjoy Hill will include:

• Eastern Promenade at Morning, Wilson, Moody and Congress streets, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

• Morning Street at Eastern Promenade, Wilson, Moody and Congress streets 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

• Eastern Promenade at Turner and Walnut streets, 3-10 p.m.

• Morning Street at Turner Street, 3-10 p.m.

• Emerson Street at Quebec and Melbourne streets, 3-10 p.m.

• Willis Street at Montreal and Walnut streets, 3-10 p.m.

At 4 p.m. July 4, all streets on Munjoy Hill will be closed to traffic until after the fireworks.

Cutter Street, including the boat launch, will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, until after the fireworks on Tuesday.

Parking restrictions beginning at 7 a.m. July 4 include:

• Eastern Promenade (both sides) from Morning Street to Washington Avenue.

• Fort Allen Park (both sides).

• Walnut Street from Eastern Promenade to Washington Avenue.

• Mountfort Street from Congress to Fore streets (both sides).

The celebration rain date is Wednesday, July 5. Cancellation information will be posted at www.portlandmaine.gov and 756-8130.

