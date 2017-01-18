Portland Jewish center receives bomb threat

PORTLAND — More than 40 children and a dozen adult staffers were evacuated from the Jewish Community Alliance, 57 Ashmont St., after a bomb threat was received Wednesday morning.

The call was received around 9:30 a.m. The caller said a bomb would be detonated in the center’s preschool and “also made anti-Semitic statements,” Police Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

Martin said the property was searched by a police canine unit and staffers before the building was reopened. Police continue to investigate and the threat was referred to the Civil Rights Unit of the Maine attorney general’s office, Martin said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 874-8575. Anonymous tips can also be made at portland-police.com by clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by text at 274637 using he keyword GOTCHA.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported at least 18 bomb threats were made at Jewish community centers throughout the country Wednesday, the second wave of threats this month.