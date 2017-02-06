Portland Jetport passenger traffic soars to new high

PORTLAND — The Portland International Jetport set a new record for traffic in 2016.

Assistant Airport Director Zach Sundquist said in a Feb. 2 press release that 1.78 million passengers used the Jetport last year. Traffic increased by 3.2 percent from 2015’s total of 1.72 million, representing a 1.3 percent increase above the prior record of 1.76 million in 2008.

Sundquist attributed the increased passenger traffic to expanded service and larger aircraft serving the Jetport. Included were the launch of Elite Airways with flights to Florida and Long Island, New York; a second daily American Airlines flight to Charlotte, North Carolina; an extension of Southwest Air’s summer schedule through November, and United Airlines using larger planes to serve three destinations.

Sundquist said more good news should be coming this year.

“Looking forward, we have 5.5 percent more seats available in the first six months of 2017 then we had in the first six months of 2016,” he said.