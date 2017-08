PORTLAND — Registration is still open for the McAuley Residence Walk/Run for Recovery, slated for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 19.

Sponsored by Mercy Hospital, the 5K run/walk and other events will be held at the Mercy campus at 195 Fore River Parkway. Money raised from the event will fund the McAuley Residence program, which provides critical support, counseling and safe housing to women in recovery and their children.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/2uDbyMR or call 879-3605.