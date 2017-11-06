Portland honors veterans with luncheon, parade

PORTLAND — Veterans Day will be observed Saturday, Nov. 11, with the traditional parade on Congress Street from Longfellow Square to City Hall.

The parade is organized by American Legion Harold T. Andrews Post No. 17. It steps off at 10:30 a.m. and is followed by a ceremony and laying of wreaths in Robert B. Ganley Plaza outside City Hall.

These streets in the parade area will be closed from 9 a.m.-noon: Congress Street from Mellen to State streets, State Street from Cumberland Avenue to Congress Street, and Dow Street from Congress to Brackett streets.

These streets along the parade route will be closed form 10:15 a.m.-noon: Congress Street from State to Pearl streets, High Street from Spring to Deering streets, Forest Avenue from Cumberland Avenue to Congress Street, Casco Street from Shepley to Congress streets, Center Street from Free to Congress streets, Preble Street from Cumberland Avenue to Congress Street, Temple Street from Federal to Congress streets, and Chestnut Street from Cumberland Avenue to Congress Street.

For the ceremony outside City Hall, these streets will be closed: Congress Street from Temple to Pearl streets, left-turning traffic from Chestnut to Congress streets, left-turning traffic from Market to Congress streets.

Veterans will also be honored Friday, Nov. 10, at the third annual Rotary Club of Portland Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, at noon at the Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave. This year’s keynote speaker is U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine.

Lunch is free for all veterans, and $20 for nonveterans. Pre-registration is required at www.portlandrotary.org, or by calling 899-6342. Check-in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.