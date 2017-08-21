Portland hockey team picks 5 names for fan voting

PORTLAND — After receiving more than 3,800 entries, the city’s new ECHL professional hockey team has narrowed its potential names to five.

The public can now choose between Mariners, Watchmen, Wild Blueberries, Lumberjacks and Puffins by voting at PortlandMaineHockey.com. Voting continues through Sept. 1

In an Aug. 18 press release, Portland Hockey LLC Vice President Adam Goldberg said the nominations that made the final cut were submitted by fans from as far away as Millinocket. Mariners was also the name of the city’s first American Hockey League team, which began play 40 years ago.

The team will begin play in the 2018-2019 season at the Cross Insurance Arena. The nominee with the winning team name will receive four season tickets for the first year, a signed team jersey, and also take part in the ceremonial puck drop before the team’s first home game.