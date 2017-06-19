Portland Harbor to host SchoonerFest

PORTLAND — Five tall ships will visit Portland Harbor June 24-27 for the city’s first SchoonerFest, three days of parading and racing under sail.

Included are the Schooners Adventure, Alert, Bagheera, Harvey Gamage, and Wendameen. All will be berthed on the waterfront from the area near the Portland Science Center to 58 Fore St.

The schooners will be open for visits at an average cost of $55, organizers said. Fort Allen Park on the Eastern Promenade has also been recommended as a viewing spot for the parade and races.

SchoonerFest is co-sponsored by Tall Ships Portland, which aims to foster “character building of youth through sail training,” according to its website. More information and race schedules are also online.