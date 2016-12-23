Portland girls' hoops coach resigns

Portland girls’ basketball coach Jay Lowery resigned effective immediately on Friday. Lowery, who coached the Bulldogs to an 11-32 record in two-plus seasons, including an 0-5 start this winter, didn’t elaborate on his decision, confirming his decision in a text with the following comment:

“My decisions were made in the best interest of the players.”

Portland High athletic director Rob O’Leary thanked Lowery for his “time, energy and effort,” adding, “I’m sorry to see him go.”

No successor has been named. Portland’s next countable game is Tuesday at home versus Sanford.