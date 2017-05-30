Portland gets bids for State Street sewer work

PORTLAND — A project to divert stormwater flowing under State Street received two bids of more than $7 million earlier this month.

Bids from the Sargent Corp. and Shaw Bros. are within $11,300 of each other and top $7.6 million for the Combined Sewer Overflow project that also includes some water main replacements for the Portland Water District and pedestrian ramp improvements at State Street intersections.

Earlier this month, city Public Works Director Chris Branch estimated the sewer separation work would cost about $7 million. PWD spokeswoman Michelle Clements said replacing 2,000 feet of water mains under State Street would cost $600,000.

The request for proposals issued by the city estimates 5,600 feet of new stormwater pipe will be installed, extending from the intersection of State Street and Cumberland to Back Cove, where new drainage will be built.

The project will be paid for by a revolving loan fund managed by the state Department of Environmental Protection, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant and a PWD capital improvement plan, according to RFP specifications.

As part of a state and federal mandate to reduce the flow of contaminated water into Casco Bay, the project is similar to ongoing work on Woodford Street from Forest Avenue toward Baxter Boulevard.

Extending the new lines will also affect the intersections of State and High streets, Forest Avenue and Marginal Way, and Preble Street in the area where it passes under Interstate 295. The PWD water main work will focus on State Street from Park to Cumberland avenues.

As part of the project, the Deering Oaks parking lot off State Street will also be upgraded, and brick sidewalks installed on State Street from the Forest Avenue intersection to the parking lot.

The $7 million State Street Combined Sewer Overflow project expected to be completed this year in Portland will include a new outlet for stormwater at Back Cove.