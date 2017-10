Portland High School’s Football Hall of Fame recently named its 2017 class. Inductees include longtime teacher, historian and announcer Peter Gribbin, Class of 1953; Scot Thomas, Class of 1998; Jim Collello, Class of 1970; Coach Frederick Ostergren; Joel Connick, Class of 1996; and Steve Stinson, Class of 1992. The new class will be inducted Nov. 22 at the Italian Heritage Center. FMI, 329-5224.

