The Portland High School Football Hall of Fame will induct its 2017 class Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., at the Italian Heritage Center. Jim Colello, Peter Gribbin, Steve Stinson, Joel Connick, Scott Thomes and Frederick Ostergren will be inducted and Connie Rutherford will also be honored. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door. FMI, 329-5224.

