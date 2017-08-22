Portland fires damage home, restaurant

PORTLAND — A pair of Aug. 20 fires heavily damaged an Oakdale home and forced a Congress Street restaurant to close.

Assistant Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said a kitchen fire at Otto Pizza at 576 Congress St. was received around 10 a.m. Sunday. The fire was contained quickly in the exhaust and duct work, but the restaurant will require repairs and a health inspection before it can reopen.

Around 7 p.m., firefighters were called to a two-family home at 117 Dartmouth St. for a blaze largely confined to a second-floor rear porch and third-floor attic space.

The woman who called the Fire Department sustained a minor injury. The cause had not been determined by Tuesday morning, but Gautreau said there was no indication of anything suspicious.

He said firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.