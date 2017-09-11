Portland explores conservancy for city parks

PORTLAND — The city is teaming up with the nonprofit foundation instrumental in establishing Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument to conserve city parks and open spaces.

The first meeting of the Portland Parks Conservancy – Blue Sky Commission was held Sept. 6 at the Portland Public Library.

The city will work with Elliotsville Plantation, which is part of the Quimby Family Foundation, to develop a conservancy “that supports municipal parks, trails, and open spaces,” according to a city press release.

Roxanne Quimby donated the northern Maine land that became a national monument a year ago.

The Sept. 6 meeting was hosted by a six-member steering committee including Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Sally Deluca, Friends of the Eastern Promenade Executive Director Diane Davison, and Simon Thompson of Elliotsville Plantation.