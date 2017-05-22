Portland events to mark Memorial Day

PORTLAND — Memorial Day will be celebrated Monday, May 29, with the traditional Congress Street parade and events on Stevens Avenue.

The parade, set to begin at 10:30 a.m., will follow Congress Street from Longfellow to Monument squares, and conclude with a ceremony at Monument Square. The parade is sponsored by the American Legion Harold T. Andrews Post No. 17.

At 2 p.m., the fourth annual procession and program honoring fallen veterans held by the Friends of Evergreen Cemetery begins at Longfellow Elementary School, 432 Stevens Ave.

The procession ends at Evergreen Cemetery, where remarks will include a recitation of “In Flanders Field,” by historian and former state Rep. Herb Adams.

There will be several street closures and parking restrictions because of the holiday events.

From 9 a.m. to noon:

• Congress Street from Mellen to State streets.

• State Street from Cumberland Avenue to Congress Street.

• Dow Street from Congress to Brackett streets.

From 10:15 a.m.-noon:

• Congress Street from State Street to Temple Street.

• High Street from Spring Street to Deering Street.

• Forest Avenue from Cumberland Avenue to Congress Street.

• Casco Street from Shepley Street to Congress Street.

• Center Street from Free Street to Congress Street.

• Preble Street from Cumberland Avenue to Congress Street.

The Federal Street Extension at Monument Square will be closed from 10 a.m.-noon.

The honor guard for Maine’s Department of Corrections marches past Preble Street during a recent Memorial Day parade on Congress Street in Portland. This year’s parade is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29.