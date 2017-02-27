Portland event marks International Women's Day

PORTLAND — The nonprofit Women United Around the World will host its eighth annual International Women’s Day event 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Italian Heritage Center.

The event will include women from over 30 countries who now live in Maine. International Women’s Day is held to commemorate the economic, political and social achievements of women in the past, present and future.

Saturday’s celebrationwill include cultural dances from Africa, the Middle East, South America, Asia and the United States. There will also be a fashion showcase, and sewing students from Women United Around the World will exhibit their designs.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.