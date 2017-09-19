Portland event kicks hunger in the can

A team from L.L. Bean built this backpack can sculpture in Portland’s Monument Square on Friday, Sept. 15, for the second annual United We CAN food drive organized the United Way of Greater Portland. Wayside Food Program distributes food collected to pantries, soup kitchens and shelters throughout Cumberland County. Last year’s event set a record for Cumberland County’s largest one-day food drive, collecting enough food for more than 15,900 meals.

Chris Gawron, an employee at RTS Packaging in Scarborough, builds a can sculpture in Portland’s Monument Square. Eleven companies participated in the United We CAN food drive.