Portland edition Winter Coaches of the Year

Beaney

Goodman

Boys’ Team

JEFF BEANEY—Portland/Deering hockey

Beaney brought his expertise to the high school level and helped the Bulldogs complete a dazzling turnaround this winter.

Beaney served as the men’s hockey coach at the University of Southern Maine for nearly three decades, then took over the Portland/Deering program for the 2015-16 season. After going 5-13 and missing the playoffs in his first year, Beaney got the most out of a determined bunch this winter, leading Portland/Deering to 10 regular season wins. Portland/Deering got to host a home playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade and it proved to one for the ages, a last-second, come-from-behind win over Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach/Bonny Eagle. Portland/Deering then gave Falmouth a scare in the semifinals on the big stage of the Colisee in Lewiston before falling short.

“We played as hard as we could for as long as we could,” Beaney said. “The guys’ goal was to get a home playoff game. They gave me everything they had. That playoff win will stay with us a long, long time. It was fun.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Joe Russo (Portland basketball)

2014-15 Dan Lucas (Cheverus hockey)

2013-14 Joe Russo (Portland basketball)

2012-13 Rich Henry (Waynflete basketball)

2011-12 Dan LeGage (Deering basketball)

2010-11 Joe Russo (Portland basketball)

2009-10 Bob Brown (Cheverus basketball)

2008-09 Kevin Haley (Cheverus swimming)

2007-08 Bob Brown (Cheverus basketball)

2006-07 Bob Brown (Cheverus basketball)

2005-06 Dan LeGage (Deering basketball)

2004-05 Jack Lowry (Cheverus hockey)

2003-04 Joe Russo (Portland basketball)

Girls’ team

BILLY GOODMAN, Maine Girls’ Academy basketball

Goodman entered the season with a team almost completely devoid of varsity experience and while the Lions took some lumps, he managed to lead them deep into the playoffs again.

Goodman, who is also the longtime golf coach at Deering, won 100 games and three Class A state titles in his first five seasons at McAuley, but everything was different this year. For starters, the school changed its name and due to injuries, graduation and other departures, the Lions were as raw as any team in the state’s biggest conference. MGA struggled early, then rode a stellar defense to a turnaround which was capped by a stunning come-from-behind victory over rival Deering. Several young players came of age as the season progressed and the Lions earned the No. 4 seed for the Class AA South playoffs. MGA then downed Sanford in the quarterfinals to get to the semifinals for the eighth straight year before losing to eventual repeat state champion Gorham.

“My team was awesome,” Goodman said. “They worked hard. They kept battling. They had amazing attitudes, heart and hustle. I couldn’t have asked for any more as a coach.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Kent Hulst (Cheverus hockey)

2014-15 Billy Goodman (McAuley basketball)

2013-14 Kevin Haley (Cheverus swimming)

2012-13 Brandon Salway (Waynflete basketball)

2011-12 Brandon Salway (Waynflete basketball)

2010-11 Amy Vachon (McAuley basketball)

2009-10 J.P. Lavoie (Cheverus hockey)

2008-09 Mike Murphy (Deering basketball)

2007-08 John Smith (McAuley swimming)

2006-07 Jan Veinot (Waynflete basketball)

2005-06 Kevin Campbell (Deering track)

2004-05 Lindsay Reagan (Waynflete Nordic skiing)

2003-04 Mike D’Andrea (Deering basketball)

Other edition winners:

Northern: Travis Seaver (Greely basketball), John Folan (Greely track)

Southern: Jim Ray (Cape Elizabeth basketball), Ben Raymond (Cape Elizabeth swimming)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.