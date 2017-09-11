Portland economic development grants available

PORTLAND — Grants of as much as $15,000 are available through the Portland Economic Development Plan Implementation Program, with an application deadline of Sept. 29.

Almost $38,000 of matching grant funding is available to municipal departments and city nonprofits to pay for planning studies and other costs associated with implementing facets of the Portland Economic Development Vision and Plan.

Applicants must match or exceed the grant funding. The annual grant funding source is up to 10 percent of unrestricted funds from the Portland Development Corp.

More information and application guidelines and instructions are at http://bit.ly/2augiyB.