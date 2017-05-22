Portland doctor sanctioned by state board

PORTLAND — A physician practicing in the city was placed on probation and reprimanded by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine on April 11.

Dr. Mark E. Cieniawski was sanctioned after a complaint about how he prescibed controlled substances, according to a board press release. Cieniawski must pay a $1,000 civil penalty and his license will be on probation for two years.

The board will also require Cieniawski to retain a consultant to monitor how he prescibes controlled substances while he completes more education about prescription practices.