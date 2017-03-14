Portland displays its Irish pride

Flags add color to Commercial Street in Portland on Sunday morning, March 12, as marchers brave single-digit temperatures in the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. (Diane Hudson / For The Forecaster)

Maddie Gawlick, 8, of Gorham, and her fellow dancers from the Stillson School of Irish Dance take a break between performances during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Portland on Sunday. (Diane Hudson / For The Forecaster)

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Friday, Irish Americans celebrated in advance on Sunday, March 12, in Portland. (Diane Hudson / For The Forecaster)