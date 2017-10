PORTLAND — Homeless Voices for Justice will host a forum at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, with City Council candidates.

Candidates running for one at-large seat and seats in District 4 and District 5 will be at Preble Street, 252 Oxford St. The forum will include a question-and-answer session with the public, according to an Oct. 20 Preble Street press release.