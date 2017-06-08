Home / News / Portland City Councilor Brenerman to step aside

Portland City Councilor Brenerman to step aside

By on June 8, 2017
PORTLAND — City Councilor David Brenerman announced Thursday he will not seek re-election to the District 5 seat he has held since 2014.

“I have loved my service on the council, particularly working with my fellow councilors, the city manager, and dedicated city employees,” Brenerman said in a press release. “And representing the residents of District 5 (North Deering, Deering Center, and Riverton) continues to be a wonderful experience.”

Brenerman will be concluding his second term as a councilor, having served previously in an at-large seat from 1982-1985. He is a former mayor, and also served in the state Legislature.

In 2014, Brenerman ran unopposed to replace former Councilor John Coyne in a district that extends from the Deering neighborhoods to the boundary with Westbrook. He has also been chairman of the council Economic Development Committee and led the Reed School Reuse Advisory Task Force.

“I have devoted much of my energy over the past 2 1/2 years to my work on the council. It has become virtually a full-time job,” Brenerman said in announcing his retirement from the council.

Brenerman also served on the ad hoc committee that reviewed the bond to renovate and repair four city elementary schools, and advocated for the $63 million bond for work on Longfellow, Lyseth, Presumpscot and Reiche schools. Longfellow and Lyseth are both in District 5.

“I am proud of being a moderate, thoughtful, and balanced voice on the Council,” he said.

David Harry can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 110 or dharry@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidHarry8.

Portland City Hall reporter for The Forecaster. Baltimore native, lived in Maine since 1989. A journalist since 2005, covering much of Cumberland and York counties. I joined The Forecaster in 2012.
  • Steven Biel

  • Steven Biel

    We didn’t always agree, but David was always one of the very most consummately professional members of the council. And clearly without him the effort to fix our crumbling elementary schools would have failed for the 24th consecutive year. That’s a heck of a legacy. Enjoy your free nights, David.