Portland City Council elections attract 8 candidates

PORTLAND — Contested City Council races will take center stage in this year’s local elections.

The deadline was Monday for candidates to submit nomination papers to the city clerk’s office.

School Board races in the city will be uncontested affairs, and only one candidate filed for one of two seats on the Peaks Island Council.

Candidates had their signatures validated by Tuesday, except for Stephen Anderson of 924 Seashore Ave., who is running for the Peaks Island Council.

Write-in candidates must declare themselves to the City Clerk by Sept. 8. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Races for City Council and School Board for at-large seats, and seats representing District 4 and District 5, are all for three-year terms. There is also a five-year seat as trustee for the Portland Water District, and the Peaks Island Council seats.

Incumbent Councilor Jill Duson, of 101 Pennell Ave., is seeking her sixth council term in the at-large race. She is challenged in a three-way contest by 61 Kellogg St. resident Joey Brunelle, and Bree LaCasse of 296 Spring St.

In District 4, Councilor Justin Costa, of 11 Sawyer St., is seeking his second term. Running against him is Kim Rich, of 65 Copley Woods Circle.

District 5 Councilor David Brenerman is not seeking re-election. The race for the seat features Marpheen Chann-Berry of 5 Verrill St., Kim Cook of 70 Alba St., and Craig Dorais of 105 Lexington Ave.

Incumbent School Board members Jon Eder and Stephanie Hatzenbuehler are not seeking re-election.

Mark Balfantz, of 150 Brentwood St. is seeking Eder’s at-large seat. Timothy D. Atkinson, of 24 Hartley St., is looking to replace Hatzenbuehler, who resigned after moving from the district.

In District 5, incumbent and former Chairwoman Marnie Morrione, of 51 Fuller St., is uncontested in her run for a new term.

Incumbent Gary Libby, 1696 Forest Ave., is uncontested in his re-election bid as a PWD trustee.

David Harry can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 110 or dharry@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidHarry8.