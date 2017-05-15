Portland Buy Local seeks new director

PORTLAND — Portland Buy Local is searching for a new executive director to replace Jenn Thompson, who is moving to Indiana.

According to a prepared announcement, Thompson will continue to serve as an advisory board member.

Portland Buy Local, established in 2006, now has more than 450 member businesses and is looking for someone to represent the organization locally, nationally and globally. More information on the position can be found at http://bit.ly/2pO3KWU.

“In searching for her replacement, our board is looking for someone who will be dedicated to the mission of Portland Buy Local and eager to dive into Portland’s ever-expanding independent community,” Buy Local President Tony Cox said in the release.