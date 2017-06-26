Portland businesses celebrate as 'Waldo' turns 30

PORTLAND — The 30th anniversary of the “Where’s Waldo?” children’s books will be celebrated throughout July.

Ali Hunsberger of Treehouse Toys said a scavenger hunt at 23 locations, including the Portland Public Library and Coast City Comics will wrap with a party and prize drawings 5-7 p.m. July 28 at Treehouse Toys, 47 Exchange St.

In a June 20 press release, Hunsberger said the public is invited to pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Downtown Portland!” passport and visit scavenger hunt participants to spot Waldo. Twenty stamps or signatures on the passport enters its holder in the prize drawings.

For more information on the scavenger hunt and passports, visit http://bit.ly/2tep79g or call 775-6133.