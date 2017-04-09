Portland Bulldogs Winter Athletes of the Year

Tocci

Tocci

Hosmer

Male:

DOM TOCCI, Senior—Hockey

Tocci punctuated Portland’s finest boys’ hockey season in over a decade with a goal that no one will ever forget.

Tocci started skating at the age of three and quickly fell in love with hockey.

“I like the team aspect,” Tocci said. “The memories and bonds that come with hockey are exciting.”

Tocci has also played baseball, golf and soccer in high school, but hockey is a year-round obsession (he plays travel hockey in the summer) and he’s played an integral role in Portland/Deering’s climb back to contention, a rise that culminated this year.

The Portland/Deering co-op team won 10 regular season games and earned a home playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade and the fun was just beginning. Trailing the Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach/Bonny Eagle co-op squad by two goals in the third period of a Class A South quarterfinal, Portland/Deering’s playoff stay appeared to be destined for a quick end, but it battled back to tie the score, then, as time expired, Tocci scored the biggest goal of his life to send the program to its first semifinal in 13 years.

“That goal was something I’ll never forget,” Tocci said.

Portland/Deering then gave eventual regional champion Falmouth a scare before falling in the semifinals, but its season was a rousing success.

“It was an exciting year,” said Tocci, who was named to the Class A All-State team. “Things clicked. It was awesome to play at the Colisee (in Lewiston) and it was awesome playing with my brother (Donnie). We just know where the other is. He’s a better player than me.”

Tocci hopes to end his time at Portland High with another successful baseball season. He may try to play Junior hockey next year.

Whatever happens down the road, Dom Tocci, Portland’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, will be the guy who scored “The Goal.” It was a fitting coda to a great career.

Coach Jeff Beaney’s comment: “Dom is an ultra-competitor. He’s the same in practice or games. I can always tell when he’s on the ice. He’s a consistent player and leader. He notched it up in big moments even though he got a lot of attention from the other team’s top line. His leadership and composure only grew.”

Previous winners:



2015-16 Amir Moss (basketball)

2014-15 Steve Alex (basketball)

2013-14 Ben Allen (Nordic skiing)

2012-13 Kidayer Albujyly (wrestling)

2011-12 Ben Allen (Nordic skiing)

2010-11 Mike Herrick (basketball)

2009-10 Imadhi Zagon (track)

2008-09 Sam Guimond (hockey)

2007-08 Imadhi Zagon (track)

2006-07 Ryan Carmichael (basketball)

2005-06 Andrew Duncanson (basketball)

2004-05 Connor Cushman (Nordic skiing)

Female:

MAGGIE HOSMER, Senior-Track

Hosmer disregarded a low seed and produced an inspirational effort at the state meet and she said goodbye to the Portland indoor track program with a scoring performance.

Hosmer grew up with soccer her top sport and started track in middle school. While she continued to have success on the pitch, track soon grew on her.

“I like the individual nature of the sport,” Hosmer said. “I like relying on myself. The more work I put in, the more I get out of it. I’m very competitive. I like to run against the clock. Getting a better time is a great motivator.”

Hosmer ran everything from sprints to distance in high school and as a senior, she had a memorable season, opening with a win in the 800 in the first three meets of the season. She was also competitive all season in the 55. Hosmer placed third in the 800 at Southwesterns, then, at states, was her team’s lone scorer by coming in fifth in the 800 despite the seeding suggesting she wouldn’t even score.

“It was a better finish than I expected,” Hosmer said. “I was seeded 13th. I ran in the slower of the two heats and I had to run faster than everyone in that heat and faster than half the girls in the top heat. It was tough, but I finished fifth.”

Hosmer, who won her team’s Most Dedicated Award, also belongs to Portland’s Math team. She will look to score in outdoor track, then hopes to compete in track in college and is currently deciding where to go. As a top student, she has many options.

Success always feels good and when you can surprise people in the process, it feels even better. That was the story of Maggie Hosmer, Portland’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year.

Coach Carroll Nappi’s comment: “Maggie progressed to where she wanted to be at the end of the year. She was very coachable. She wasn’t afraid to work out with the guys. She was a leader in all aspects and she’s a great student. Between indoor and outdoor, she might have missed one day of practice. She was very dedicated.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Lauren McIntyre (hockey) 2014-15 Gabby Wagabaza (basketball) 2013-14 Brianna Holdren (basketball) 2012-13 Abby Popenoe (Nordic skiing) 2011-12 Kylie Dalbec (hockey) 2010-11 Nicollette Kapothanasis (basketball) 2009-10 Raechel Allen (hockey) 2008-09 Nyachuol Biliew (basketball) 2007-08 Nyachuol Biliew (basketball) 2006-07 Alex Perdomo (hockey) 2005-06 Regina Roberts (track) 2004-05 Ashley Anderson (basketball) 2003-04 Ashley Brownlee (basketball) Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.