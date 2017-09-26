Portland begins search for Christmas tree

PORTLAND — Got a big tree? The city of Portland wants to hear from you as it begins its search for the Christmas tree to decorate Monument Square during the holiday season.

City spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said Tuesday the city is looking for an evergreen, spruce or fir tree, 45-60 feet tall, that will be lit in Monument Square on Nov. 24.

The search is open to residents of the city, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland or Yarmouth, Grondin said. For more information or to offer a tree, visit portlandmaine.com/tree. The deadline for contacting the city is Nov. 1.

The tree must be “relatively accessible.” It will be removed and taken to Monument Square at no cost to the owner. The tree donor will also receive a free one-night stay at Holiday Inn by the Bay, VIP tickets to the Nov. 24 tree lighting celebration, and complimentary tickets to Merry Madness on Dec. 7, Grondin said.