Portland begins registration of short-term rentals

PORTLAND — Operators of rooms and housing units rented for 30 days or less at a time must begin registering those units as short-term rentals by Nov. 30.

Registrations will be accepted at the city’s Licensing and Registration Office, City Hall Room 307, 389 Congress St. Details on registration fees can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2xBDzWz.

City councilors approved the regulations April 26. The new rules also cap at 300 the number of short-term rental units in non-owner occupied buildings allowed on the city’s mainland.

Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through Nov. 30 to qualify for the cap. Registrations for units that opened after April 26 will be accepted, but not processed until after Nov. 30 in order to allow units operating before April 26 to be counted toward the cap first.

Registrations for short-term rentals that began operating after April 26 will be handled in the order they are received. If the cap of 300 is reached, a waiting list will be created.