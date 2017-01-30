Portland begins registration for kindergarten, pre-K

PORTLAND — Kindergarten enrollment starts in February with pre-registration applications due between Feb. 27 and March 10. Children must be 5 years of age on or before Oct. 15 to attend kindergarten.

Enrollment appointments will take place at each neighborhood school. Parents or guardians must bring an original birth certificate, the child’s immunization record, and proof of residency in the city.

The School Department will also begin accepting pre-kindergarten applications Feb. 27.

Children are eligible for pre-kindergarten if they turn 4 years old by Oct. 15 and live in Portland. The pre-kindergarten classes will be chosen by lottery and the drawing will be held the week of March 13 to fill available slots.

Pre-registration forms for either the kindergarten or pre-kindergarten programs can be picked up in person at any Portland public elementary school, at the central office, at the Multilingual & Multicultural Center or online at portlandschools.org. Completed forms should be returned to your neighborhood elementary school.

To enroll a child whose family speaks a language other than or in addition to English at home, contact the Multilingual Intake Center at 874-8135.