Portland Babe Ruth team captures state title

The Portland Babe Ruth 15U All-Star baseball team followed up its District 4 championship by capturing the state of Maine title Monday with a come-from-behind victory over Auburn 4-2. South Portland’s Caden Horton hit a home run and South Portland’s Griffin Buckley had an RBI single to erase a 2-0 deficit and tie the score in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Nate Rogers lined a single to center to score Robby Sheils with the eventual winning run. Auburn threatened in the top of the seventh, but a diving catch by Rogers and a leaping grab by Sonny Villani kept the first two hitters off base. Chris Naylor went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs, eight hits, no walks and eight strikeouts for the win. Brian Riley got the final out to record the save. Portland advances to the regional tourney in Rochester, New Hampshire and will open up against Rhode Island on Friday.

