Portland Babe Ruth baseball team wins district title

The Portland Babe Ruth 15U All-Star baseball team recently won the District 4 title and advanced to the state tournament which will take place in Augusta later this week. Portland opens the tournament Thursday against Auburn.

Back row, from left: Coach Dan Riley, Liam Riley, Brian Riley, Cole Potter, Griffin Buckley, Mike Jones, Sonny Villani, Nate Rogers, Chris Naylor and Manager Matt Rogers.

Front row: Max Brown, Luke Hill, Henry Westphal, Robby Sheils, Caden Horton, Chris Cimino, Garon Kelley and Coach Chris Kelley.