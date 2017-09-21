Portland attorney named to field hockey Masters World Cup training squad

Kelly Hoffman, the former head coach of the Waynflete field hockey team, now a middle school and high school official, as well as an attorney at Normal, Hanson and DeTroy, LLC, has been named by the U.S. Women’s Masters Olympic Field Hockey Committee to one of its five training squads preparing for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Masters World Cup scheduled to start next July in Terrassa, Spain. More than 200 women vied for spots on the training squad and those named will train this fall with hopes to join the team representing the United States. Hoffman was a goalie at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and has the program’s career record for saves (452). Harpswell’s Karen Croteau, a professor at St. Joseph’s College, has also been named to the training squad.

