Portland attorney Frank nominated as top federal prosecutor in Maine

PORTLAND — Longtime prosecuting attorney Halsey Frank has been nominated to be Maine’s top federal prosecutor.

The nomination by President Donald Trump of Frank to become U.S. attorney for the District of Maine was announced June 29 by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“Halsey is an intelligent, highly competent, experienced law enforcement professional, and I am delighted that he has been nominated to be the U.S. attorney for the district of Maine,” Collins said in a press release.

Frank, a Stroudwater neighborhood resident, has been an assistant U.S. attorney in Maine for the past 17 years. He was previously a U.S. Department of Justice trial attorney and assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. He is also a monthly columnist for The Forecaster.

“With 30 years of experience working for the U.S. Department of Justice in both Washington, D.C., and Maine, he is very well qualified to assume this crucial position,” Collins said.

Frank earned his undergraduate degree in government at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, and his law degree from the Boston University School of Law in 1986.

Frank’s nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate. If confirmed, he would replace Thomas Delahanty, who was among 40 federal prosecutors asked to resign after Trump was inaugurated and Jeffrey Sessions became U.S. attorney general.

Federal prosecutors are political appointees and are typically replaced when new presidential administrations come to power. Frank is vice chairman of the Portland Republican City Committee, and a former chairman of the city GOP.

South Portland native Richard Murphy is serving as acting U.S. attorney for the District of Maine, which includes criminal courts in Portland and Bangor.

Collins said Frank was one of “dozens” considered for federal posts throughout Maine by the eight-member Federal Appointments Advisory Committee she established.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to approve Halsey’s nomination swiftly so that he can continue his distinguished public service as the head of the U.S. attorney’s office in Maine,” Collins said.

