Portland attorney Frank confirmed as top federal prosecutor in Maine

PORTLAND — City resident Halsey Frank was confirmed Wednesday by the U.S. Senate as the next U.S. attorney for the District of Maine.

The confirmation of Frank, who was an assistant U.S. attorney, was announced in a press release by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“Halsey is an intelligent, highly competent, experienced law enforcement professional,” Collins said. “With 30 years of experience working for the U.S. Department of Justice in both Washington, D.C., and Maine, he is extraordinarily well-qualified to assume this crucial position.”

Frank has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for Maine for the past 17 years. Before that, he was an assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. He is a graduate of Boston University School of Law and Wesleyan University.

Frank, formerly a columnist for The Forecaster, replaces Thomas Delahanty, who was among 40 federal prosecutors asked to resign after President Donald Trump was inaugurated and Jeffrey Sessions became U.S. attorney general last winter.

Such replacements are common when administrations change.

Frank