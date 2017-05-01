Portland agency benefits from tour of Falmouth, Cumberland homes

FALMOUTH — Seeking inspiration for a kitchen redo or want to add a signature architectural detail to your home?

Look no further than the Falmouth Kitchen Tour, which this year features six homes in Falmouth and Cumberland Foreside.

As with all of the kitchen tours hosted by Lana Wescott Events, a local charity will receive 20 percent of the price for each ticket sold. This year’s beneficiary is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine, which is based in Portland.

This will be the seventh annual kitchen tour Wescott has organized in Falmouth. She owns and operates an event-planning company based in Kennebunkport and has also put on kitchen tours in Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

“We have many guests who return for the tour every single year,” she said of the Falmouth event. “It’s a fun thing to do (and) I always feel very inspired by the homes on the tour and am ready to redo my kitchen every year.”

The tour will take place Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at mainekitchentours.eventbrite.com.

The tour begins at Simply Home, 172 U.S. Route 1 in Falmouth, where attendees can pick up their guidebook and map.

Highlights of this year’s tour include “a meticulously restored farmhouse, a renowned local designer’s personal kitchen (and) a newly constructed home inspired by” Swiss architecture, Wescott said.

She said each home on this year’s tour is new and they all feature different architectural styles, colors and materials, from various wood elements to glass tiles and “whimsical lighting.”

Attendees will also get a chance to sample tasty treats from Coastal Maine Popcorn, Mainly Meatballs, All About the Honey and more. There will even be a caricature artist at one of the sites.

“This year’s tour is proving to be a show stopper,” Wescott said. “We have a wide variety of kitchen designs and layouts, interesting stories and a basement art gallery you don’t want to miss. Whether you’re an aspiring homeowner, looking to remodel or just want to enjoy a fun day out, the Falmouth Kitchen Tour will not disappoint.”

In choosing the homes to feature on the tour, Wescott said, “We look for homes that are interesting.” She said larger homes may be more impressive, but “sometimes it’s the smaller ones that are amongst the favorites.”

She also said the tours don’t focus on any particular style or trend, but did say, “We always try to have at least one home on the tour that is downsized. And this year we have a beautiful, smaller home that highlights single-floor living.”

Wescott said she chose Big Brothers Big Sisters as this year’s beneficiary because “I love their mission,” which is matching youth with adult mentors who spend time with the kids, from helping with homework to sharing their own hobbies or passions.

“We love the exposure that the Falmouth Kitchen Tour is offer (ing),” said David Perron, executive director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine.

“Our biggest need right now is for volunteers to fill the role of (mentor). We have children just waiting for their match (and) we hope some of the tour guests will be inspired to join us.”

Perron said one of the board members at Big Brothers Big Sisters had a connection to Wescott “and reached out to her on our behalf. We were very fortunate to have been chosen” to benefit from this year’s kitchen tour.

“For a small, nonprofit like (ours), exposure and funding are two of our primary objectives. To be able to participate in the Falmouth Kitchen Tour helps us with both those issues,” he said.

“Having the ability to share our mission of providing quality, enduring, one-to-one mentoring relationships for youth facing adversity with the guests on the kitchen tour is vital to our success,” Perron added.

In terms of what the organization looks for in its mentors, he said, “Our Bigs come from all walks of life. We are careful to match Bigs and Littles based on mutual interests. We (also) carefully screen and train all Bigs before making any matches.”

Perron said, “The most important characteristic for a Big is to have the desire to have a positive impact on the life of a kid that needs a little extra support and a positive adult in their life.”

“Our formula is not overly complicated,” he said. “One caring adult, matched with a Little that needs them (is a) relationship that creates great successes and all it takes is the commitment on the part of the Big to show up and become part of their Little’s life.”

One of the kitchens featured in this year’s Falmouth Kitchen Tour. Proceeds from the tour benefit Portland-based Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine.