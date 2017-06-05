Portland ace wins softball Gatorade award

Portland junior Jess Brown was named Monday as Maine’s Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, becoming the first Bulldog to even earn the honor. Brown went 9-1 in the regular season with a 1.66 earned run average and 101 strikeouts in 72 innings of work. Brown, Portland’s 2016 Spring Female Athlete of the Year, has a 102.2 average in the classroom, is member of the National Honor Society, the Girl Scouts of America and the Math Club and is an accomplished pianist. Brown and her second-ranked Bulldogs teammates host a quarterfinal round playoff game Thursday.

