Porchfest returns to Portland's Deering Center on Sept. 10

PORTLAND — Porchfest, a walking tour of music and socializing, returns for a fourth year in North Deering from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Porchfest features live music played on front porches throughout the neighborhood side streets off Stevens Avenue.

Preceding Porchfest is a neighborhood parade scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. at the corner of Best and Brentwood streets. Musicians will perform in three hourly sets beginning at 1 p.m.

For the full performance schedule and map of venues, visit https://dcna.me.