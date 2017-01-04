Police warn residents about itinerant vendors

BRUNSWICK — Police are warning residents to beware of transient door-to-door vendors.

Although they are known to peddle goods and services more frequently in the summer, itinerant vendors are still active in the winter months, police said.

“In the spring and summer unlicensed individuals frequently peddle driveway sealing or tree removal services. As the weather is no longer favorable for these scams, new techniques are employed,” Police Chief Richard Rizzo said in a joint statement with Freeport Police Chief Susan Norse.

On Dec. 23, the Police Department issued a summons to Brian Woodman, 31, of Anchorage, Alaska, for selling power products without a valid license or registration; police said Woodman claimed to be selling excess product from a trade show.

According to state law, it is a crime to sell goods and services without a permanent place of business.