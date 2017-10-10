Police hunt for suspect after standoff at empty Portland motel room

PORTLAND — The search continued Tuesday for a Hollis man Maine State Police tried to arrest Monday afternoon at the Motel 6 at 1 Riverside St.

Vincent Teruel, 40, was sought on a charge of domestic violence assault, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said in a statement Tuesday.

He was tracked to the motel, where it was confirmed he had checked in, but Teruel was not in the room when police entered it. McCausland said police suspected Teruel was armed, and as a precaution, evacuated rooms on the third and fourth floors of the motel.

The weapon police suspected Teruel had was found at another location, and more than three dozen guests were allowed to return to their rooms after Teruel’s room was found empty, McCausland said.