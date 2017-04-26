Police, drug agents make arrest in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — State drug enforcement agents arrested a Wilton man at the downtown train station Tuesday for allegedly trafficking $20,000 worth of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

James Young-Dumont, 32, reportedly fled from officers after getting off an Amtrak train, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Brunswick and railroad police assisted in the arrest. McCausland said agents found 120 grams, or 1,200 doses, of the drug in Young-Dumont’s pocket.

He said Young-Dumont boarded the Brunswick-bound train in Haverhill, Massachusetts, where agents alleged he frequently bought heroin and fentanyl before riding the train back to Maine and re-packaging it for resale.

Young-Dumont was charged with aggravated trafficking of a Class A drug, violation of bail, and failure to appear in court on an outstanding warrant. He is also on probation in Massachusetts for a previous drug charge, and was held in Cumberland County Jail without bail.